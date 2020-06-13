Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

166 Apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
8 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$770
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,267
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
23 Units Available
Maryland Park Apartments
2170 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
We are peaceful and serene... yet surrounded by great places to go and great things to do! We invite you to come stroll the streets of this park-like community and experience Maryland Park for yourself.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
Results within 1 mile of Maryland Heights
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
$
4 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3140 Roger Williams Drive
3140 Roger Williams Drive, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
522 sqft
Cute and cozy all electric, one bedroom condo in 55+ community. New carpet in living room and bedroom, white cabinets in the kitchen with beautiful granite counters. Kitchen includes electric stove, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Gorgeous Renovated Condo in Creve Coeur Crossing - This newly renovated condo is a must see! Complete with spacious vaulted ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and plenty of cabinet/counter space, any cooks dream!

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
407 Pallardy Lane
407 Pallardy Lane, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2952 sqft
Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Maryland Heights
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
50 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$743
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$964
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$904
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Maryland Heights, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maryland Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

