Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

188 Birchwood Trail Drive

188 Birchwood Trail Drive · (314) 222-0065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

188 Birchwood Trail Drive, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unbelievable 2 story home for lease in Pinehurst Place. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring, tile, & laminate flooring. A wall of windows across the back of the house let in natural light that is accented with faux wood blinds that frame each window. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living room, & loft. Formal dining room and breakfast room area. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, walk-in pantry, built in microwave, dishwasher and stainless steel refrigerator. Washer and dryer in main floor laundry. Upstairs has four bedrooms & 2 full baths with lots of closet storage space plus a huge bonus room. Master bedroom suite features large walk-in closet, large garden tub, large separate shower, & double vanities. Great location with access to community pool and Vago park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Birchwood Trail Drive have any available units?
188 Birchwood Trail Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maryland Heights, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maryland Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 Birchwood Trail Drive have?
Some of 188 Birchwood Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Birchwood Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
188 Birchwood Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Birchwood Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 188 Birchwood Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland Heights.
Does 188 Birchwood Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 188 Birchwood Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 188 Birchwood Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Birchwood Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Birchwood Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 188 Birchwood Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 188 Birchwood Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 188 Birchwood Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Birchwood Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Birchwood Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
