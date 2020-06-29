188 Birchwood Trail Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Unbelievable 2 story home for lease in Pinehurst Place. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring, tile, & laminate flooring. A wall of windows across the back of the house let in natural light that is accented with faux wood blinds that frame each window. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living room, & loft. Formal dining room and breakfast room area. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, walk-in pantry, built in microwave, dishwasher and stainless steel refrigerator. Washer and dryer in main floor laundry. Upstairs has four bedrooms & 2 full baths with lots of closet storage space plus a huge bonus room. Master bedroom suite features large walk-in closet, large garden tub, large separate shower, & double vanities. Great location with access to community pool and Vago park.