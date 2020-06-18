All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 2203 Bellevue Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

2203 Bellevue Avenue

2203 Bellevue Avenue · (314) 726-3174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2203 Bellevue Avenue, Maplewood, MO 63143
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous and newly renovated two bed and one bath with hardwood flooring apartment in the heart of Maplewood, close to St Louis' best restaurants, boutiques, shopping, highways and more. Upstairs find the newly painted walls detailing the white built ins for storage and display. Two bedrooms for flexible space which can be used as a home office, play or gaming area or 2nd bed. Newly renovated bathroom and kitchen with a separate sunporch/ dining and breakfast room. Tenant to pay trash, gas, electricity and cable. Super responsive and great private owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Bellevue Avenue have any available units?
2203 Bellevue Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2203 Bellevue Avenue have?
Some of 2203 Bellevue Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Bellevue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Bellevue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Bellevue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Bellevue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 2203 Bellevue Avenue offer parking?
No, 2203 Bellevue Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Bellevue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Bellevue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Bellevue Avenue have a pool?
No, 2203 Bellevue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Bellevue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2203 Bellevue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Bellevue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Bellevue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Bellevue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Bellevue Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
