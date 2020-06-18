2203 Bellevue Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous and newly renovated two bed and one bath with hardwood flooring apartment in the heart of Maplewood, close to St Louis' best restaurants, boutiques, shopping, highways and more. Upstairs find the newly painted walls detailing the white built ins for storage and display. Two bedrooms for flexible space which can be used as a home office, play or gaming area or 2nd bed. Newly renovated bathroom and kitchen with a separate sunporch/ dining and breakfast room. Tenant to pay trash, gas, electricity and cable. Super responsive and great private owner.