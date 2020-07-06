921 Redwood Ct

Amenities
Rent to Own our beautiful home built-in 2003: 4 Total Bedrooms and 1 bonus room in the basement 4.5 Total Bath(s) Approx. 3300 sq. ft. Forced Air Heat Air Conditioning 3 Car Garage Newer Composition Roof Corner Lot on CulDe Sac, Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Master on Main Floor Fenced Backyard Completely Updated Move-in Ready!
This property is rent to own only and not just straight rent. We are providing a pathway to homeownership!
Downpayment is required and terms are flexible.
Please call (913) 933-9540!
(RLNE5188549)