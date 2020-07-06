All apartments in Liberty
921 Redwood Ct
921 Redwood Ct

921 Redwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

921 Redwood Court, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent to Own our beautiful home built-in 2003: 4 Total Bedrooms and 1 bonus room in the basement 4.5 Total Bath(s) Approx. 3300 sq. ft. Forced Air Heat Air Conditioning 3 Car Garage Newer Composition Roof Corner Lot on CulDe Sac, Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Master on Main Floor Fenced Backyard Completely Updated Move-in Ready!

This property is rent to own only and not just straight rent. We are providing a pathway to homeownership!

Downpayment is required and terms are flexible.

Please call (913) 933-9540!

(RLNE5188549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Redwood Ct have any available units?
921 Redwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 921 Redwood Ct have?
Some of 921 Redwood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Redwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
921 Redwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Redwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 921 Redwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liberty.
Does 921 Redwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 921 Redwood Ct offers parking.
Does 921 Redwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Redwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Redwood Ct have a pool?
No, 921 Redwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 921 Redwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 921 Redwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Redwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Redwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Redwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 Redwood Ct has units with air conditioning.

