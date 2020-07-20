All apartments in Liberty
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

704 Cosby Street

704 Cosby Street · No Longer Available
Location

704 Cosby Street, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by January 5th!
The master bedroom has its own bath with new shower surround! Lots of love and care went into making this home perfect for the next owner! On a very quiet street in Ashley Acres just down the
street from what will be an apple orchard! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Come have a look before its gone! Lots to see here!.

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Cosby Street have any available units?
704 Cosby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
Is 704 Cosby Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 Cosby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Cosby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Cosby Street is pet friendly.
Does 704 Cosby Street offer parking?
No, 704 Cosby Street does not offer parking.
Does 704 Cosby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Cosby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Cosby Street have a pool?
No, 704 Cosby Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 Cosby Street have accessible units?
No, 704 Cosby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Cosby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Cosby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Cosby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Cosby Street does not have units with air conditioning.
