All apartments in Liberty
Find more places like 549 Reed Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Liberty, MO
/
549 Reed Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

549 Reed Street

549 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Liberty
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

549 Reed Street, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house has it all with refinished hardwood floors, beautiful bathroom with new vanity and fixtures, huge family room right off the large, open kitchen which features all new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Large, private backyard is perfect for summer BBQs and winter fun. The yard also features a covered patio and private driveway. Ample storage space in the basement which also features one semi-finished room, laundry hook-ups, and a pool table.
Centrally located in Liberty. Minutes from the triangle, walking distance from the playground and splash park, and situated in a great neighborhood. Hurry, this one won't last long!

PETS NEGOTIABLE- IF APPROVED PET FEE'S AND DEPOSIT WILL APPLY, PLEASE INQUIRE.

AVAILABLE NOW

Call or text Paula for more information or to schedule a showing!
913-777-8901
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Reed Street have any available units?
549 Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 549 Reed Street have?
Some of 549 Reed Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
549 Reed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Reed Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Reed Street is pet friendly.
Does 549 Reed Street offer parking?
No, 549 Reed Street does not offer parking.
Does 549 Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Reed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Reed Street have a pool?
No, 549 Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 549 Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 549 Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 Reed Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct
Liberty, MO 64068

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 BedroomsLiberty 2 Bedrooms
Liberty 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLiberty Apartments with Parking
Liberty Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City