549 Reed Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly playground pool table

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This house has it all with refinished hardwood floors, beautiful bathroom with new vanity and fixtures, huge family room right off the large, open kitchen which features all new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Large, private backyard is perfect for summer BBQs and winter fun. The yard also features a covered patio and private driveway. Ample storage space in the basement which also features one semi-finished room, laundry hook-ups, and a pool table.

Centrally located in Liberty. Minutes from the triangle, walking distance from the playground and splash park, and situated in a great neighborhood. Hurry, this one won't last long!



PETS NEGOTIABLE- IF APPROVED PET FEE'S AND DEPOSIT WILL APPLY, PLEASE INQUIRE.



AVAILABLE NOW



Call or text Paula for more information or to schedule a showing!

913-777-8901

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.