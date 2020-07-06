All apartments in Liberty
Find more places like 219 Suddarth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Liberty, MO
/
219 Suddarth
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

219 Suddarth

219 Suddarth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Liberty
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

219 Suddarth Street, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath right next to William Jewell College - Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home. It has a covered front porch and a good size shed in the back yard. The back yard is also fenced which is great for kids or pets. Dining room next to the kitchen that would fit a sizeable table for meals. 1 bathroom and 1 bedroom are on the main level which would be great for having a guest. The three other bedrooms are upstairs as well as the other bathroom. There are washer and dryer hookups in the basement along with plenty of storage space. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional pet nonrefundable fee due at the beginning of the tenancy. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place home. Call for a tour today!

(RLNE2510388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Suddarth have any available units?
219 Suddarth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
Is 219 Suddarth currently offering any rent specials?
219 Suddarth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Suddarth pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Suddarth is pet friendly.
Does 219 Suddarth offer parking?
No, 219 Suddarth does not offer parking.
Does 219 Suddarth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Suddarth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Suddarth have a pool?
No, 219 Suddarth does not have a pool.
Does 219 Suddarth have accessible units?
No, 219 Suddarth does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Suddarth have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Suddarth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Suddarth have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Suddarth does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct
Liberty, MO 64068

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 BedroomsLiberty Accessible Apartments
Liberty Apartments with GarageLiberty Apartments with Gym
Liberty Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City