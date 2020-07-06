219 Suddarth

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath right next to William Jewell College - Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home. It has a covered front porch and a good size shed in the back yard. The back yard is also fenced which is great for kids or pets. Dining room next to the kitchen that would fit a sizeable table for meals. 1 bathroom and 1 bedroom are on the main level which would be great for having a guest. The three other bedrooms are upstairs as well as the other bathroom. There are washer and dryer hookups in the basement along with plenty of storage space. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional pet nonrefundable fee due at the beginning of the tenancy. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place home. Call for a tour today!



(RLNE2510388)