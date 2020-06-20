All apartments in Liberty
211 N. Water Street Unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

211 N. Water Street Unit A

211 N Water St · (913) 266-5608
Location

211 N Water St, Liberty, MO 64068

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 N. Water Street Unit A · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
{211 A} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home. Custom high-end finishes throughout - Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash & new stainless steel appliances. Fully updated bathroom with custom tiled shower & tile floor. Fresh paint throughout, additional storage located in the basement + in-unit washer and dryer. 1.5 blocks to downtown Liberty square with shopping, restaurants and more!

Sorry, no cats. Small dogs (up to 2) or 1 dog under 50lbs welcome with $250 fee (1/2 refundable) + $20/MO pet rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5799965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 N. Water Street Unit A have any available units?
211 N. Water Street Unit A has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 N. Water Street Unit A have?
Some of 211 N. Water Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 N. Water Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
211 N. Water Street Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 N. Water Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 N. Water Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 211 N. Water Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 211 N. Water Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 211 N. Water Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 N. Water Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 N. Water Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 211 N. Water Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 211 N. Water Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 211 N. Water Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 211 N. Water Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 N. Water Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 N. Water Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 N. Water Street Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
