211 N. Water Street Unit A

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

{211 A} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home. Custom high-end finishes throughout - Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash & new stainless steel appliances. Fully updated bathroom with custom tiled shower & tile floor. Fresh paint throughout, additional storage located in the basement + in-unit washer and dryer. 1.5 blocks to downtown Liberty square with shopping, restaurants and more!



Sorry, no cats. Small dogs (up to 2) or 1 dog under 50lbs welcome with $250 fee (1/2 refundable) + $20/MO pet rent.



No Cats Allowed



