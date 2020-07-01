194 North Camelot Drive

Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home sits on a quiet street in Liberty! Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator (as is), range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Additional features include a charming fireplace, stainless steel appliances, finished basement, and washer/dryer are included. Gorgeous home sits on a nice lot and has a nice size deck for entertaining. This is a non smoking home. Please call our office for showings.
Contact us to schedule a showing.