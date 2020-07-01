All apartments in Liberty
Liberty, MO
194 North Camelot Drive
194 North Camelot Drive

194 North Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

194 North Camelot Drive, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home sits on a quiet street in Liberty! Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator (as is), range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Additional features include a charming fireplace, stainless steel appliances, finished basement, and washer/dryer are included. Gorgeous home sits on a nice lot and has a nice size deck for entertaining. This is a non smoking home. Please call our office for showings.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 North Camelot Drive have any available units?
194 North Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 194 North Camelot Drive have?
Some of 194 North Camelot Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 North Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
194 North Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 North Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 194 North Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liberty.
Does 194 North Camelot Drive offer parking?
No, 194 North Camelot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 194 North Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 North Camelot Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 North Camelot Drive have a pool?
No, 194 North Camelot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 194 North Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 194 North Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 194 North Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 North Camelot Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 194 North Camelot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 North Camelot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

