1825 Shannon Drive

Amenities
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This Open & Inviting Home is Perfect! Formal Living/Dining Room is Open to Large Kitchen & Breakfast Area! Kitchen Features Wood Floors, Walk-In Pantry & Wall of Windows for Great Natural Light! Family Room has Fireplace & Walks Out to Gorgeous Backyard! Master Suite has Large Walk-In Closet & Private Bath w/2 Sinks, Shower & a Corner Jacuzzi Tub! $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1725 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.