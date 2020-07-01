All apartments in Liberty
Liberty, MO
1825 Shannon Drive
1825 Shannon Drive

1825 Shannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Shannon Drive, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This Open & Inviting Home is Perfect! Formal Living/Dining Room is Open to Large Kitchen & Breakfast Area! Kitchen Features Wood Floors, Walk-In Pantry & Wall of Windows for Great Natural Light! Family Room has Fireplace & Walks Out to Gorgeous Backyard! Master Suite has Large Walk-In Closet & Private Bath w/2 Sinks, Shower & a Corner Jacuzzi Tub! $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1725 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Shannon Drive have any available units?
1825 Shannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 1825 Shannon Drive have?
Some of 1825 Shannon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Shannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Shannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Shannon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Shannon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Shannon Drive offer parking?
No, 1825 Shannon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1825 Shannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Shannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Shannon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1825 Shannon Drive has a pool.
Does 1825 Shannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1825 Shannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Shannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Shannon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Shannon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Shannon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

