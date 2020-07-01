1825 Shannon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This Open & Inviting Home is Perfect! Formal Living/Dining Room is Open to Large Kitchen & Breakfast Area! Kitchen Features Wood Floors, Walk-In Pantry & Wall of Windows for Great Natural Light! Family Room has Fireplace & Walks Out to Gorgeous Backyard! Master Suite has Large Walk-In Closet & Private Bath w/2 Sinks, Shower & a Corner Jacuzzi Tub! $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1725 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.