1815 Glenn Hendren Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities garage

Another Great Listing From Racquel And Renters Warehouse! This duplex fresh on the market and priced to rent. Home has 1 full bath and 2 half baths. 2 car garage and downstairs living space. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent this beautiful home. CALL TODAY!!