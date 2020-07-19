All apartments in Liberty
1815 Glenn Hendren Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1815 Glenn Hendren Drive

1815 Glenn Hendren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Another Great Listing From Racquel And Renters Warehouse! This duplex fresh on the market and priced to rent. Home has 1 full bath and 2 half baths. 2 car garage and downstairs living space. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent this beautiful home. CALL TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive have any available units?
1815 Glenn Hendren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
Is 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Glenn Hendren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liberty.
Does 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive offers parking.
Does 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Glenn Hendren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
