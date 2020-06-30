All apartments in Liberty
Find more places like 1515 Galway Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Liberty, MO
/
1515 Galway Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:30 PM

1515 Galway Court

1515 Galway Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Liberty
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1515 Galway Ct, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another great listing from Rezja and Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom gorgeous townhouse is freshly remodeled and ready for MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY! 2 car garage with plenty of storage space throughout the entire home. It has back deck with a privacy fence. Master Bedroom has 2 closets with a connected bathroom. Second bedroom has a large closet as well. Beautiful flooring with lots of windows. Kitchen is spacious as well ! Third Bedroom has its own private bathroom and LARGE WALK-IN Closet in the basement ,with its own private exit and entrance to the backyard. Located in the beautiful city of LIBERTY MISSOURI at the END OF A CUL-DE-SAC! THIS TOWNHOUSE won't last long. Income must be 3x's the rental amount. $45 Application fee per tenant over 18. there is $150 administrative fee (one time fee) and a $7 processing fee NO SECTION 8 or VOUCHERS at this time. Schedule your showing TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Galway Court have any available units?
1515 Galway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 1515 Galway Court have?
Some of 1515 Galway Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Galway Court currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Galway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Galway Court pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Galway Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liberty.
Does 1515 Galway Court offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Galway Court offers parking.
Does 1515 Galway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Galway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Galway Court have a pool?
No, 1515 Galway Court does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Galway Court have accessible units?
No, 1515 Galway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Galway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Galway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Galway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Galway Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct
Liberty, MO 64068

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 BedroomsLiberty 2 Bedrooms
Liberty Apartments with GarageLiberty Apartments with Gym
Liberty Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City