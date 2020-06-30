1515 Galway Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Another great listing from Rezja and Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom gorgeous townhouse is freshly remodeled and ready for MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY! 2 car garage with plenty of storage space throughout the entire home. It has back deck with a privacy fence. Master Bedroom has 2 closets with a connected bathroom. Second bedroom has a large closet as well. Beautiful flooring with lots of windows. Kitchen is spacious as well ! Third Bedroom has its own private bathroom and LARGE WALK-IN Closet in the basement ,with its own private exit and entrance to the backyard. Located in the beautiful city of LIBERTY MISSOURI at the END OF A CUL-DE-SAC! THIS TOWNHOUSE won't last long. Income must be 3x's the rental amount. $45 Application fee per tenant over 18. there is $150 administrative fee (one time fee) and a $7 processing fee NO SECTION 8 or VOUCHERS at this time. Schedule your showing TODAY