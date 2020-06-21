1288 Blackberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

must see! Newer Reverse story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garage. Located in Liberty schools and next to the community center. Gorgeous Hardwoods on main level. Very open floor plan! Master and 2nd bedroom on main level. Living room has high ceilings, and gas fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with gas stove and nice commercial stainless steel refrigerator (As Is). Lots of cabinets, built in shelves, and granite counter tops. Kitchen island with bar seating. Dining room walks out covered deck. The bedrooms in this house are huge. Master has walk in closet, double vanity, Jacuzzi tub and nice tiled shower. Basement is finished with 2 more bedrooms, one of which has a massive size closet. There is also a portion of basement that is unfinished and can be used for storage in addition to the storage room under garage. This home is a non-smoking home. Please call the office before submitting an application as the fees are non-refundable. Call office during business hours to schedule showing.

