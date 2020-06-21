All apartments in Liberty
1288 Blackberry Drive
1288 Blackberry Drive

1288 Blackberry Drive · (816) 436-9099
Location

1288 Blackberry Drive, Liberty, MO 64068

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
must see! Newer Reverse story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garage. Located in Liberty schools and next to the community center. Gorgeous Hardwoods on main level. Very open floor plan! Master and 2nd bedroom on main level. Living room has high ceilings, and gas fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with gas stove and nice commercial stainless steel refrigerator (As Is). Lots of cabinets, built in shelves, and granite counter tops. Kitchen island with bar seating. Dining room walks out covered deck. The bedrooms in this house are huge. Master has walk in closet, double vanity, Jacuzzi tub and nice tiled shower. Basement is finished with 2 more bedrooms, one of which has a massive size closet. There is also a portion of basement that is unfinished and can be used for storage in addition to the storage room under garage. This home is a non-smoking home. Please call the office before submitting an application as the fees are non-refundable. Call office during business hours to schedule showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1288 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
1288 Blackberry Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1288 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 1288 Blackberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1288 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1288 Blackberry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 Blackberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1288 Blackberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liberty.
Does 1288 Blackberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1288 Blackberry Drive does offer parking.
Does 1288 Blackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1288 Blackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 Blackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 1288 Blackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1288 Blackberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1288 Blackberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 Blackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1288 Blackberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1288 Blackberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1288 Blackberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
