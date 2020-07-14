All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like Parklane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
Parklane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Parklane

817 NW Park Ln · (816) 307-3443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Downtown Lee's Summit

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 813-49 · Avail. Jul 31

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 803-14 · Avail. Aug 24

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 803-12 · Avail. Aug 21

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 815-55 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 807-26 · Avail. Aug 26

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parklane.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
Walk to the shops, restaurants and night life at nearby Summit Woods Crossing and Summit Fair. Enjoy the local parks, walking paths, bike trails, family entertainment and fun activities of downtown Lees Summit. Conveniently located with quick access to 50, 470 and 291 Highways!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months We offer flexible lease terms. Lease terms less than 9 months has additional fees
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (based on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40 for 1pet, $50 for 2pets
restrictions: No breed or weight restriction base on City of Lee's Summit Ordinances.
Parking Details: Off street parking; Carport - $35 for 1, $50 for 2 (reservation only).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parklane have any available units?
Parklane has 5 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parklane have?
Some of Parklane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parklane currently offering any rent specials?
Parklane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parklane pet-friendly?
Yes, Parklane is pet friendly.
Does Parklane offer parking?
Yes, Parklane offers parking.
Does Parklane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parklane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parklane have a pool?
Yes, Parklane has a pool.
Does Parklane have accessible units?
No, Parklane does not have accessible units.
Does Parklane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parklane has units with dishwashers.
Does Parklane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parklane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parklane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity