801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home

3 bedroom

3 bath



Elementary Chapel Lakes

Middle Delta Woods

High School Blue Springs South

Great location on this updated home with finished basement. Sits across from Lakewood golf course. Vaulted ceilings in family room with sliding glass doors. Kitchen equipped with appliances and granite counter tops. Fireplace in family room decorative use only but adds character to the room. Hardwood and carpet in this home. The curb appeal does not due the interior justice on the size of the home. The entire basement is finished with tile flooring and carpet. Full bathroom and separate rooms offers so much space. Laundry is located in the basement.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.