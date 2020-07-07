All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:16 AM

801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court

801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court · No Longer Available
Location

801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Lakewood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home
3 bedroom
3 bath

Elementary Chapel Lakes
Middle Delta Woods
High School Blue Springs South
Great location on this updated home with finished basement. Sits across from Lakewood golf course. Vaulted ceilings in family room with sliding glass doors. Kitchen equipped with appliances and granite counter tops. Fireplace in family room decorative use only but adds character to the room. Hardwood and carpet in this home. The curb appeal does not due the interior justice on the size of the home. The entire basement is finished with tile flooring and carpet. Full bathroom and separate rooms offers so much space. Laundry is located in the basement.
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court have any available units?
801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court have?
Some of 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court currently offering any rent specials?
801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court is pet friendly.
Does 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court offer parking?
Yes, 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court offers parking.
Does 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court have a pool?
No, 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court does not have a pool.
Does 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court have accessible units?
No, 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Northeast Fairway Homes Court does not have units with air conditioning.

