709 SE 10th Ter

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful & Clean 3 Bedroom Home in Lee's Summimt - You will love this spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home. Wood laminate flooring in Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen. Large Kitchen has just been updated with new countertops, stainless steel appliance and freshly painted cabinets. Master bedroom is on the main floor with a walk in closet. Upstairs you will find 2 oversized bedrooms w/ large closets. Two car garage and full basement with lots of storage. Back yard is fenced with large deck.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



No Cats Allowed



