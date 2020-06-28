All apartments in Lee's Summit
709 SE 10th Ter

Location

709 SE 10th Ter, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful & Clean 3 Bedroom Home in Lee's Summimt - You will love this spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home. Wood laminate flooring in Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen. Large Kitchen has just been updated with new countertops, stainless steel appliance and freshly painted cabinets. Master bedroom is on the main floor with a walk in closet. Upstairs you will find 2 oversized bedrooms w/ large closets. Two car garage and full basement with lots of storage. Back yard is fenced with large deck.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 SE 10th Ter have any available units?
709 SE 10th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 709 SE 10th Ter have?
Some of 709 SE 10th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 SE 10th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
709 SE 10th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 SE 10th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 SE 10th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 709 SE 10th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 709 SE 10th Ter offers parking.
Does 709 SE 10th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 SE 10th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 SE 10th Ter have a pool?
No, 709 SE 10th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 709 SE 10th Ter have accessible units?
No, 709 SE 10th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 709 SE 10th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 SE 10th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 SE 10th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 709 SE 10th Ter has units with air conditioning.
