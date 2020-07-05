All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

609 SE 3rd Terrace

609 Southeast 3rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

609 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRINGTIME SPECIAL! SIGN AN 18-MONTH LEASE & ONLY PAY $1095 FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS! RENT WILL RETURN TO $1295 ON THE FOURTH MONTH!

This beautiful brand new rehabbed property is prime location for you! Located just 5 mins from 291 Hwy and 10 mins to Summit Fair shopping you don't want to miss out on calling this your new home!

*Owner will be having the backyard completely fenced in*

To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 SE 3rd Terrace have any available units?
609 SE 3rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 609 SE 3rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
609 SE 3rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 SE 3rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 SE 3rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 609 SE 3rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 609 SE 3rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 609 SE 3rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 SE 3rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 SE 3rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 609 SE 3rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 609 SE 3rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 609 SE 3rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 609 SE 3rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 SE 3rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 SE 3rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 SE 3rd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

