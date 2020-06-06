604 NW Falk

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Home 3 Bedroom w/Fin basement for Lease in Lee's Summit | Midwest Property Resources - Super Cute! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home on a quiet street in Lee's Summit. Kitchen has some great updates with a breakfast bar. Hardwood floors through most of the home. Master Bedroom has lots of light and private 1/2 bath. This home has some great extra space in the finished basement. Large back yard w/ deck for entertaining! One car garage and laundry room!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



