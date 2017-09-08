All apartments in Lee's Summit
547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:25 PM

547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive

547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive · (816) 429-1215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2183 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Maple 36 offers the upscale finishes with an affordable price. Maple 36 is everything you've been looking for in a new home. All homes include our vivint smart security system that can be easily control through a mobile device. Stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, washer and dryer, granite counter tops, and many more.

Conveniently located in the growing area of Lee's Summit. This beautiful community has quick access to highway, shopping, and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have any available units?
547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive has a unit available for $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have?
Some of 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive offer parking?
No, 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have a pool?
No, 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
