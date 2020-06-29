528 SE Hampton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 2bd 1.5 bath Duplex w/ Garage for Lease | Midwest Property Resources, LLC - Fresh & Clean two bedroom 1.5 bath half duplex w/ Loft. You will love the vaulted ceilings and bright sunshine in the living room as soon as you walk in. The Eat -in Kitchen has under cabinet lighting with smooth surface stove top, refrigerator and dishwasher. Dining area opens up to the back patio. Laundry room and half bath also on main floor. The master bedroom has 2 closets and direct connection to the full bathroom. The loft upstairs would make a great office or playroom! Also has additional storage in the shed in the back yard and garage has automatic opener. Small dogs OK w/ $25 pet rent!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5582904)