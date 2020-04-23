All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 520 Northeast Churchill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
520 Northeast Churchill Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

520 Northeast Churchill Street

520 Northeast Churchill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

520 Northeast Churchill Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1186618?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment or an eviction from the last ten years. We will get your credit score as part of the application process.

2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Roomy open floor plan, recently carpeted and painted, walk in closets, no basement, no fence, Lee's Summit school district. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge, stove, and dishwasher included.

We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!

Minimum one year lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.
LS Water
MGE
KCPL

Non-refundable pet fee required for each pet $350.00. Landlord responsible for lawn care.

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Northeast Churchill Street have any available units?
520 Northeast Churchill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 520 Northeast Churchill Street have?
Some of 520 Northeast Churchill Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Northeast Churchill Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 Northeast Churchill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Northeast Churchill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Northeast Churchill Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 Northeast Churchill Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 Northeast Churchill Street offers parking.
Does 520 Northeast Churchill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Northeast Churchill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Northeast Churchill Street have a pool?
No, 520 Northeast Churchill Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 Northeast Churchill Street have accessible units?
No, 520 Northeast Churchill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Northeast Churchill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Northeast Churchill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Northeast Churchill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Northeast Churchill Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City