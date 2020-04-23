520 Northeast Churchill Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets internet access

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment or an eviction from the last ten years. We will get your credit score as part of the application process.



2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Roomy open floor plan, recently carpeted and painted, walk in closets, no basement, no fence, Lee's Summit school district. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge, stove, and dishwasher included.



We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!



Minimum one year lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.

LS Water

MGE

KCPL



Non-refundable pet fee required for each pet $350.00. Landlord responsible for lawn care.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.