Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
4004 South West Evergreen Lane
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

4004 South West Evergreen Lane

4004 SW Evergreen Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4004 SW Evergreen Ln, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Enjoy this great 4 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing. 816 529-9960. Lee's Summit West High School. This beautiful four bedroom home has lots of light, tons of space and wood floors in the kitchen area. The entry features a cozy living room with fireplace leading up to the kitchen and bedrooms. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances as the bedrooms are both spacious and bright. The lower level has a walkout finished basement with lots of additional living space, a fourth bedroom, a full bath and unfinished sub-basement, perfect for storage. The Rent is $1,895+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,895 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 South West Evergreen Lane have any available units?
4004 South West Evergreen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 4004 South West Evergreen Lane have?
Some of 4004 South West Evergreen Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 South West Evergreen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4004 South West Evergreen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 South West Evergreen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 South West Evergreen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4004 South West Evergreen Lane offer parking?
No, 4004 South West Evergreen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4004 South West Evergreen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 South West Evergreen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 South West Evergreen Lane have a pool?
No, 4004 South West Evergreen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4004 South West Evergreen Lane have accessible units?
No, 4004 South West Evergreen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 South West Evergreen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 South West Evergreen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 South West Evergreen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4004 South West Evergreen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
