4004 South West Evergreen Lane

Enjoy this great 4 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing. 816 529-9960. Lee's Summit West High School. This beautiful four bedroom home has lots of light, tons of space and wood floors in the kitchen area. The entry features a cozy living room with fireplace leading up to the kitchen and bedrooms. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances as the bedrooms are both spacious and bright. The lower level has a walkout finished basement with lots of additional living space, a fourth bedroom, a full bath and unfinished sub-basement, perfect for storage. The Rent is $1,895+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,895 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.