All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
3913 Southwest Windjammer Court
Last updated May 6 2020 at 12:25 AM

3913 Southwest Windjammer Court

3913 Southwest Windjammer Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3913 Southwest Windjammer Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Raintree Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This Lees Summit ranch is stunning from top to bottom! Open floor plan, beautiful hardwoods, granite counter tops, five burner gas stove, & walk in pantry. Master has access to large covered porch, master bath with laundry & walk in closet-vaulted ceilings. Finished basement has tons of space to entertain, a full bar/kitchenette, tons of storage, and 4th bedroom and bath. Across the street from path leading to the lake and many HOA amenities!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court have any available units?
3913 Southwest Windjammer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court have?
Some of 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Southwest Windjammer Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court is pet friendly.
Does 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court offer parking?
No, 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court does not offer parking.
Does 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court have a pool?
No, 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court have accessible units?
No, 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3913 Southwest Windjammer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City