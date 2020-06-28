3513 NE Stanton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*FIRST MONTH FREE* This spacious home has been completely updated. The new open kitchen features SS appliances. Living room on the main level and another living space in the walk out basement. Master bedroom has 2 closets and private full bathroom. 3 full bathrooms all updated. New flooring throughout. Large deck overlooking the backyard. 2 car garage. Great location close to highway access, restaurants, shopping, and schools. First month free with 18 month lease, half off 1 year lease.

This spacious home has been completely updated. The new open kitchen features SS appliances. Living room on the main level and another living space in the walk out basement. Master bedroom has 2 closets and private full bathroom. 3 full bathrooms all updated. New flooring throughout. Large deck overlooking the backyard. 2 car garage. Great location close to highway access, restaurants, shopping, and schools.