3513 NE Stanton Street

Amenities
*FIRST MONTH FREE* This spacious home has been completely updated. The new open kitchen features SS appliances. Living room on the main level and another living space in the walk out basement. Master bedroom has 2 closets and private full bathroom. 3 full bathrooms all updated. New flooring throughout. Large deck overlooking the backyard. 2 car garage. Great location close to highway access, restaurants, shopping, and schools. First month free with 18 month lease, half off 1 year lease.
This spacious home has been completely updated. The new open kitchen features SS appliances. Living room on the main level and another living space in the walk out basement. Master bedroom has 2 closets and private full bathroom. 3 full bathrooms all updated. New flooring throughout. Large deck overlooking the backyard. 2 car garage. Great location close to highway access, restaurants, shopping, and schools.