Last updated September 26 2019 at 4:21 AM

3513 NE Stanton Street

3513 Northeast Stanton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Northeast Stanton Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Woods Chapel Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*FIRST MONTH FREE* This spacious home has been completely updated. The new open kitchen features SS appliances. Living room on the main level and another living space in the walk out basement. Master bedroom has 2 closets and private full bathroom. 3 full bathrooms all updated. New flooring throughout. Large deck overlooking the backyard. 2 car garage. Great location close to highway access, restaurants, shopping, and schools. First month free with 18 month lease, half off 1 year lease.
This spacious home has been completely updated. The new open kitchen features SS appliances. Living room on the main level and another living space in the walk out basement. Master bedroom has 2 closets and private full bathroom. 3 full bathrooms all updated. New flooring throughout. Large deck overlooking the backyard. 2 car garage. Great location close to highway access, restaurants, shopping, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 NE Stanton Street have any available units?
3513 NE Stanton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3513 NE Stanton Street have?
Some of 3513 NE Stanton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 NE Stanton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3513 NE Stanton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 NE Stanton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 NE Stanton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3513 NE Stanton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3513 NE Stanton Street offers parking.
Does 3513 NE Stanton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 NE Stanton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 NE Stanton Street have a pool?
No, 3513 NE Stanton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3513 NE Stanton Street have accessible units?
No, 3513 NE Stanton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 NE Stanton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 NE Stanton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 NE Stanton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3513 NE Stanton Street has units with air conditioning.
