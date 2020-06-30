311 NE Short St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Beautiful Renovated 4 Bed 2 Bath House - Dont miss out on this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house.



This renovated home in Lees Summit features stunning hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen offering new granite countertops, new cabinetry, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home offers 4 great sized bedrooms and two renovated baths. Another great feature of this property is its huge finished basement. This space is perfect for another living space and or storage area. This home also offers a back porch which is closed in and overlooks the spacious backyard.



This house is in a great location in Lees Summit off of Chipman and 291 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



