All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 311 NE Short St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
311 NE Short St
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

311 NE Short St

311 Northeast Short Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

311 Northeast Short Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful Renovated 4 Bed 2 Bath House - Dont miss out on this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house.

This renovated home in Lees Summit features stunning hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen offering new granite countertops, new cabinetry, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home offers 4 great sized bedrooms and two renovated baths. Another great feature of this property is its huge finished basement. This space is perfect for another living space and or storage area. This home also offers a back porch which is closed in and overlooks the spacious backyard.

This house is in a great location in Lees Summit off of Chipman and 291 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5427404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 NE Short St have any available units?
311 NE Short St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 311 NE Short St have?
Some of 311 NE Short St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 NE Short St currently offering any rent specials?
311 NE Short St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 NE Short St pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 NE Short St is pet friendly.
Does 311 NE Short St offer parking?
No, 311 NE Short St does not offer parking.
Does 311 NE Short St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 NE Short St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 NE Short St have a pool?
No, 311 NE Short St does not have a pool.
Does 311 NE Short St have accessible units?
No, 311 NE Short St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 NE Short St have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 NE Short St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 NE Short St have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 NE Short St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City