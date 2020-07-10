All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

302 NE Main

302 Northeast Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

302 Northeast Main Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5994a2b02e ----
COMING SOON!! This house near downtown Lee\'s Summit, close to shopping, dining and highway access! What makes this house spectacular is the kitchen island and all of the storage possibilities - you\'ll love the walk-in closet in the master bedroom! This house has a fully fenced yard and a nice sized deck. Ceiling fans and mock fireplace helps keep utilities down.

*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
*Resident pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 NE Main have any available units?
302 NE Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 302 NE Main have?
Some of 302 NE Main's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 NE Main currently offering any rent specials?
302 NE Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 NE Main pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 NE Main is pet friendly.
Does 302 NE Main offer parking?
No, 302 NE Main does not offer parking.
Does 302 NE Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 NE Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 NE Main have a pool?
No, 302 NE Main does not have a pool.
Does 302 NE Main have accessible units?
No, 302 NE Main does not have accessible units.
Does 302 NE Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 NE Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 NE Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 NE Main does not have units with air conditioning.

