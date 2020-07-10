232 Northeast Victoria Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home has it all! Large living spaces with vaulted ceilings. You can look over the dining area railing into large living room with an amazing fireplace! The eat-in Kitchen features tons of cabinets for storage and lots of counter space for food preparation. All the appliances provided. Huge master bedroom suite on it's own floor with a vaulted ceiling and lots of windows to allow natural light. The Master bathroom features an amazing tub, separate shower and double vanity! The other two bedrooms are nicely sized. The large unfinished walkout basement provides lots of space for storage. Large backyard with deck for entertaining! Must SEE as will go FAST!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.



For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 4/22/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.