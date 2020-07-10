All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 232 Northeast Victoria Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
232 Northeast Victoria Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:44 PM

232 Northeast Victoria Place

232 Victoria Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

232 Victoria Place, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home has it all! Large living spaces with vaulted ceilings. You can look over the dining area railing into large living room with an amazing fireplace! The eat-in Kitchen features tons of cabinets for storage and lots of counter space for food preparation. All the appliances provided. Huge master bedroom suite on it's own floor with a vaulted ceiling and lots of windows to allow natural light. The Master bathroom features an amazing tub, separate shower and double vanity! The other two bedrooms are nicely sized. The large unfinished walkout basement provides lots of space for storage. Large backyard with deck for entertaining! Must SEE as will go FAST!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 4/22/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Northeast Victoria Place have any available units?
232 Northeast Victoria Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 232 Northeast Victoria Place currently offering any rent specials?
232 Northeast Victoria Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Northeast Victoria Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Northeast Victoria Place is pet friendly.
Does 232 Northeast Victoria Place offer parking?
No, 232 Northeast Victoria Place does not offer parking.
Does 232 Northeast Victoria Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Northeast Victoria Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Northeast Victoria Place have a pool?
No, 232 Northeast Victoria Place does not have a pool.
Does 232 Northeast Victoria Place have accessible units?
No, 232 Northeast Victoria Place does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Northeast Victoria Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Northeast Victoria Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Northeast Victoria Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Northeast Victoria Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City