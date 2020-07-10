2014 NE Concord St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a106484012 ----

Come see this fantastic home in a great neighborhood!



The backyard is a great place to entertain or relax in with a tree lined backyard adding privacy and a more earthy feel.



The inside of the house is just as grand, offering both vaulted and coffered ceilings in most rooms!



Prep your meals in a nice country style kitchen with a glorious bay window and get cozy in front of the fireplace in a spacious living room.



The basement is finished and features a wood burning stove!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com !



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1395.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $925.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1395

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12, 18, 24 Month

Square Footage: 1250

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/31

House Number: 2014

Bathroom: 2

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Conditional

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



Dryer

Washer