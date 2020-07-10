1912 Southeast 7th Street

Amenities
This Lee's Summit is available for June move in. This is split entry ranch style home. Step inside a tiled entry to a large living room with high ceilings and a fireplace. All of the bedrooms and living space are on the same level. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a skylight and walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are both nicely sized with good closet space as well. This home has a beautiful deck and fenced yard as well as a nearby neighborhood swimming pool that you will have access to. This home has a central vac and a sprinkler system as well. There is a large unfinished basement with plenty of storage room! Alarm activated at renter expense; $25/month. Great Lee's Summit location along with great schools!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 7/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.