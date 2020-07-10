All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:55 PM

1912 Southeast 7th Street

1912 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1912 7th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Charleston Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This Lee's Summit is available for June move in. This is split entry ranch style home. Step inside a tiled entry to a large living room with high ceilings and a fireplace. All of the bedrooms and living space are on the same level. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a skylight and walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are both nicely sized with good closet space as well. This home has a beautiful deck and fenced yard as well as a nearby neighborhood swimming pool that you will have access to. This home has a central vac and a sprinkler system as well. There is a large unfinished basement with plenty of storage room! Alarm activated at renter expense; $25/month. Great Lee's Summit location along with great schools!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Southeast 7th Street have any available units?
1912 Southeast 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1912 Southeast 7th Street have?
Some of 1912 Southeast 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Southeast 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Southeast 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Southeast 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Southeast 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Southeast 7th Street offer parking?
No, 1912 Southeast 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Southeast 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Southeast 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Southeast 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Southeast 7th Street has a pool.
Does 1912 Southeast 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1912 Southeast 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Southeast 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Southeast 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Southeast 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Southeast 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

