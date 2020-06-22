1812 Southwest 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home



1350 rent



1300 deposit



3 bedroom



1.5 bathroom



2 car garage



Beautiful hardwood floors highlight the remodel in this 3 bedroom home. The master bedroom has a private 1/2 bath. All bedrooms on main level. The kitchen features a granite counter top and white cabinets for clean appearance. Sliding glass door in kitchen leads to a large, level, shaded fenced yard. Updated light paint throughout is fresh and modern. The finished basement with new flooring is a great space for kids to play or adults to relax. Laundry room located in basement.



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background.Application fees are NON REFUNDABLE. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.