Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1812 Southwest 2nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1812 Southwest 2nd Street

1812 Southwest 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Southwest 2nd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home

1350 rent

1300 deposit

3 bedroom

1.5 bathroom

2 car garage

Beautiful hardwood floors highlight the remodel in this 3 bedroom home. The master bedroom has a private 1/2 bath. All bedrooms on main level. The kitchen features a granite counter top and white cabinets for clean appearance. Sliding glass door in kitchen leads to a large, level, shaded fenced yard. Updated light paint throughout is fresh and modern. The finished basement with new flooring is a great space for kids to play or adults to relax. Laundry room located in basement.

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background.Application fees are NON REFUNDABLE. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Southwest 2nd Street have any available units?
1812 Southwest 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1812 Southwest 2nd Street have?
Some of 1812 Southwest 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Southwest 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Southwest 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Southwest 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Southwest 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Southwest 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Southwest 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1812 Southwest 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Southwest 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Southwest 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1812 Southwest 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Southwest 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1812 Southwest 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Southwest 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Southwest 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Southwest 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Southwest 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
