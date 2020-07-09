All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1809 Southwest 2nd Street

1809 Southwest 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Southwest 2nd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Lees Summit single family home is back on the market and ready for new tenants!

Featuring open concept living in the kitchen, dining, and living room offers a very updated feel to this rental property. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, updated paint, and a beautiful kitchen with a great view of the backyard. There is an additional living room and storage in the finished basement and additional 2 car attached garage.

There is also a great deck that leads into the large backyard, perfect for the kids or your pets! Please, no large dogs, this home has a 40lb weight limit on all pets.

Make sure to add this property to your list of must-see properties!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Southwest 2nd Street have any available units?
1809 Southwest 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1809 Southwest 2nd Street have?
Some of 1809 Southwest 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Southwest 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Southwest 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Southwest 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Southwest 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Southwest 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Southwest 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 1809 Southwest 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Southwest 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Southwest 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1809 Southwest 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Southwest 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1809 Southwest 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Southwest 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Southwest 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Southwest 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Southwest 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

