1809 Southwest 2nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

This 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Lees Summit single family home is back on the market and ready for new tenants!



Featuring open concept living in the kitchen, dining, and living room offers a very updated feel to this rental property. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, updated paint, and a beautiful kitchen with a great view of the backyard. There is an additional living room and storage in the finished basement and additional 2 car attached garage.



There is also a great deck that leads into the large backyard, perfect for the kids or your pets! Please, no large dogs, this home has a 40lb weight limit on all pets.



Make sure to add this property to your list of must-see properties!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.