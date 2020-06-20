1702 SW 2nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

AVAILABLE SOON - Large Single Family in Lee's Summit - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, boasts a new rehabbed kitchen with cabinets, counter space, and new appliances. It has a finished basement with ample storage! You'll appreciate the large yard and privacy when relaxing or entertaining on the enormous deck! Great location--tucked in a desirable Lee's Summit neighborhood close to everything including excellent schools!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5756121)