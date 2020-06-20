All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1702 SW 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1702 SW 2nd St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1702 SW 2nd St

1702 Southwest 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1702 Southwest 2nd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE SOON - Large Single Family in Lee's Summit - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, boasts a new rehabbed kitchen with cabinets, counter space, and new appliances. It has a finished basement with ample storage! You'll appreciate the large yard and privacy when relaxing or entertaining on the enormous deck! Great location--tucked in a desirable Lee's Summit neighborhood close to everything including excellent schools!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5756121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 SW 2nd St have any available units?
1702 SW 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1702 SW 2nd St have?
Some of 1702 SW 2nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 SW 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1702 SW 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 SW 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 SW 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1702 SW 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1702 SW 2nd St offers parking.
Does 1702 SW 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 SW 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 SW 2nd St have a pool?
No, 1702 SW 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1702 SW 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 1702 SW 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 SW 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 SW 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 SW 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 SW 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City