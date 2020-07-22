All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:03 AM

1624 Northeast Debonair Drive

1624 Northeast Debonair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Northeast Debonair Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Bordner Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive have any available units?
1624 Northeast Debonair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Northeast Debonair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive offer parking?
No, 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive have a pool?
No, 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive have accessible units?
No, 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Northeast Debonair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
