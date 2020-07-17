All apartments in Lee's Summit
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1600 SW 2nd Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1600 SW 2nd Street

1600 Southwest 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Southwest 2nd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON!! 4 Bedroom in Lee's Summit - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom house in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Lee's Summit has to offer. Good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5869863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 SW 2nd Street have any available units?
1600 SW 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1600 SW 2nd Street have?
Some of 1600 SW 2nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 SW 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1600 SW 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 SW 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 SW 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1600 SW 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1600 SW 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1600 SW 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 SW 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 SW 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1600 SW 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1600 SW 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1600 SW 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 SW 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 SW 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 SW 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 SW 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
