1404 SE 7th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Now Available! - This spacious 3 bedroom duplex has great features to offer. Large living room with hardwood floors, high ceiling and fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space w/stove and dishwasher (must provide own fridge) Easy access to deck from kitchen!

Unique split level on 1 st upper level there are 2 large bedrooms with a fair amount of closet space, guest bath, 2nd guest bedroom has direct access to bathroom, 2nd upper level with large bedroom and hall access to full bath and large linen closet this space could be great for a master bedroom style.

This duplex is located in a quite area located on a cul-de-sac and also includes a one car garage.

Sub-basement is great for storage and also has laundry connections.



Just off of Hwy 50 great access to eateries and shops with in minutes!



(RLNE5009256)