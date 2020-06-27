All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:50 PM

1404 SE 7th Place

1404 Southeast 7th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Southeast 7th Place, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Vista Del Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Now Available! - This spacious 3 bedroom duplex has great features to offer. Large living room with hardwood floors, high ceiling and fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space w/stove and dishwasher (must provide own fridge) Easy access to deck from kitchen!
Unique split level on 1 st upper level there are 2 large bedrooms with a fair amount of closet space, guest bath, 2nd guest bedroom has direct access to bathroom, 2nd upper level with large bedroom and hall access to full bath and large linen closet this space could be great for a master bedroom style.
This duplex is located in a quite area located on a cul-de-sac and also includes a one car garage.
Sub-basement is great for storage and also has laundry connections.

Just off of Hwy 50 great access to eateries and shops with in minutes!

(RLNE5009256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 SE 7th Place have any available units?
1404 SE 7th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1404 SE 7th Place have?
Some of 1404 SE 7th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 SE 7th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1404 SE 7th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 SE 7th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 SE 7th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1404 SE 7th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1404 SE 7th Place offers parking.
Does 1404 SE 7th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 SE 7th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 SE 7th Place have a pool?
No, 1404 SE 7th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1404 SE 7th Place have accessible units?
No, 1404 SE 7th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 SE 7th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 SE 7th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 SE 7th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 SE 7th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
