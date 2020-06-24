All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1221 Rosehill Drive

1221 Southeast Rosehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Southeast Rosehill Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.

This open living room welcomes you with high ceilings, a fireplace, and arched windows. The dining room has a wood flooring finish and an entry to a beautifully finished deck in the backyard. The kitchen is garnished with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and updated steel appliances. All bedrooms have recently installed plush carpets and painted with a neutral palette. The bathroom includes beautiful tile flooring and double vanity sink. Visit www.msrenewal.com and select Show Yourself In.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Rosehill Drive have any available units?
1221 Rosehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1221 Rosehill Drive have?
Some of 1221 Rosehill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Rosehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Rosehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Rosehill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Rosehill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Rosehill Drive offer parking?
No, 1221 Rosehill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Rosehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Rosehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Rosehill Drive have a pool?
No, 1221 Rosehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Rosehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 Rosehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Rosehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Rosehill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Rosehill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Rosehill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

