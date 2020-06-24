1221 Rosehill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.



This open living room welcomes you with high ceilings, a fireplace, and arched windows. The dining room has a wood flooring finish and an entry to a beautifully finished deck in the backyard. The kitchen is garnished with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and updated steel appliances. All bedrooms have recently installed plush carpets and painted with a neutral palette. The bathroom includes beautiful tile flooring and double vanity sink. Visit www.msrenewal.com and select Show Yourself In.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.