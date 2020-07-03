1209 SE Bridgehampton Way

Amenities

Ranch in Lee's Summit For Lease | Options for Maintenance Provided if desired - Crisp, Clean and New

One Level Living (Options for Maintenance Provided-Ask an MPR associate for details)

Gorgeous remodel from top to bottom, no detail was left untouched! Full Paint inside and out. When you step through the front door you feel the full warmth of this spectacular home. Deep, Rich Satin finished wood floors carry you from the vaulted entry into the cavernous great room that is anchored by a beautiful brick fireplace with Antique rubbed mantle. A Generously sized kitchen you'll awe at the new Granite Tops, SS Sink and Natural Dry Stack Tile Back-splash. The rich toned cabinets pop in contrast to the surrounding decor! All New Stainless Steel appliances add the final touch of Class to this exquisite Kitchen.

There are Two good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and a full bath on the kitchen side of the home. On the opposite side of the home you will find the Laundry conveniently located on the main floor as well as the master suite. The Master is spacious enough to gracefully accommodate a King Size bedroom set. In addition to good room space there is plenty of closet space to go along with it. The master bath features a double sink vanity, corner placed Jacuzzi tub and a 3x4 shower with Rub Bronze door. Bathroom includes private water closet.



Other:

Full Unfinished Basement - Storage

Two Car Garage w Automatic Opener

Newer HVAC - Lower Utilities

Newer Thermal Windows - Lower Utilities

Newer Roof

White Enamel Plantation Shutters in Transoms

Lee's Summit School District

Close Proximity to Shopping and Dining



All new Painted White enamel

All new Oil Rubbed Bronze Hardware

All new Carpet and Pad

New Wood Floors and Finish

New Tile, Fixtures, and Toilets in Baths

New Fixtures Throughout



Neighborhood Pool Pass Available for a small annual fee.



Safe Viewing Options (Corona Virus Safety Precautions)

The safety of you and our staff is our top priority during this time. We have implemented measures that go beyond the CDC current guidelines in order to provide you a confident and safe experience during your home search. View this Home with a Virtual Tour on Our Website at MidwestPropertyResources first. If you like what you see schedule an

in-home, private, Self Guided Showing. Ask an MPR associate for details.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2775522)