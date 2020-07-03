All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1209 SE Bridgehampton Way

1209 Southeast Bridgehampton Way · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Southeast Bridgehampton Way, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ranch in Lee's Summit For Lease | Options for Maintenance Provided if desired - Crisp, Clean and New
One Level Living (Options for Maintenance Provided-Ask an MPR associate for details)
Gorgeous remodel from top to bottom, no detail was left untouched! Full Paint inside and out. When you step through the front door you feel the full warmth of this spectacular home. Deep, Rich Satin finished wood floors carry you from the vaulted entry into the cavernous great room that is anchored by a beautiful brick fireplace with Antique rubbed mantle. A Generously sized kitchen you'll awe at the new Granite Tops, SS Sink and Natural Dry Stack Tile Back-splash. The rich toned cabinets pop in contrast to the surrounding decor! All New Stainless Steel appliances add the final touch of Class to this exquisite Kitchen.
There are Two good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and a full bath on the kitchen side of the home. On the opposite side of the home you will find the Laundry conveniently located on the main floor as well as the master suite. The Master is spacious enough to gracefully accommodate a King Size bedroom set. In addition to good room space there is plenty of closet space to go along with it. The master bath features a double sink vanity, corner placed Jacuzzi tub and a 3x4 shower with Rub Bronze door. Bathroom includes private water closet.

Other:
Full Unfinished Basement - Storage
Two Car Garage w Automatic Opener
Newer HVAC - Lower Utilities
Newer Thermal Windows - Lower Utilities
Newer Roof
White Enamel Plantation Shutters in Transoms
Lee's Summit School District
Close Proximity to Shopping and Dining

All new Painted White enamel
All new Oil Rubbed Bronze Hardware
All new Carpet and Pad
New Wood Floors and Finish
New Tile, Fixtures, and Toilets in Baths
New Fixtures Throughout

Neighborhood Pool Pass Available for a small annual fee.

Safe Viewing Options (Corona Virus Safety Precautions)
The safety of you and our staff is our top priority during this time. We have implemented measures that go beyond the CDC current guidelines in order to provide you a confident and safe experience during your home search. View this Home with a Virtual Tour on Our Website at MidwestPropertyResources first. If you like what you see schedule an
in-home, private, Self Guided Showing. Ask an MPR associate for details.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2775522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way have any available units?
1209 SE Bridgehampton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way have?
Some of 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1209 SE Bridgehampton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way pet-friendly?
No, 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way offer parking?
Yes, 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way offers parking.
Does 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way have a pool?
Yes, 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way has a pool.
Does 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way have accessible units?
No, 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 SE Bridgehampton Way has units with air conditioning.

