1206 South East 12th Court

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage google fiber pet friendly

Availible March 5th. Call Kevin with renters warehouse. 816-529-9960 This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage and over 2550 sqft and sets in a quiet cul-de-sac. Nice open floor plan, beautiful island Kitchen, hardwood floors, granite, &amp; pantry, Big living room w/ fireplace, master suite w/ sitting area, large walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and double vanity. Partial FIN. basement, private fenced back yard w/ patio and community pool, great for entertaining &amp; spending time w/ friends &amp; family! Google Fiber, Lee's Summit School District! Rent is $2000 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2000 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.