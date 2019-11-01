All apartments in Lee's Summit
1206 South East 12th Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 South East 12th Court

1206 SE 12th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1206 SE 12th Ct, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
Availible March 5th. Call Kevin with renters warehouse. 816-529-9960 This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage and over 2550 sqft and sets in a quiet cul-de-sac. Nice open floor plan, beautiful island Kitchen, hardwood floors, granite, &amp;amp; pantry, Big living room w/ fireplace, master suite w/ sitting area, large walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and double vanity. Partial FIN. basement, private fenced back yard w/ patio and community pool, great for entertaining &amp;amp; spending time w/ friends &amp;amp; family! Google Fiber, Lee's Summit School District! Rent is $2000 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2000 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 South East 12th Court have any available units?
1206 South East 12th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1206 South East 12th Court have?
Some of 1206 South East 12th Court's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 South East 12th Court currently offering any rent specials?
1206 South East 12th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 South East 12th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 South East 12th Court is pet friendly.
Does 1206 South East 12th Court offer parking?
Yes, 1206 South East 12th Court does offer parking.
Does 1206 South East 12th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 South East 12th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 South East 12th Court have a pool?
Yes, 1206 South East 12th Court has a pool.
Does 1206 South East 12th Court have accessible units?
No, 1206 South East 12th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 South East 12th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 South East 12th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 South East 12th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 South East 12th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
