Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 Southwest Pinnell Drive

Location

109 Southwest Pinnell Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home

Rent 1395.00

Deposit 1300.00

3 bedroom

1.5 bath

2 car garage

West View Elementary

Pleasant Lee Middle School

LeesSummit High School

Perfect quiet location. Close to many conveniences and highway access. Some big beautiful trees. Back yard feels very private and large! Faces west for a shaded back deck in the hot summers. Remodeled 3 bedrooms the basement is unfinished but room for storage.Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen.No carpet in this home for easy up keep.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive have any available units?
109 Southwest Pinnell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive have?
Some of 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Southwest Pinnell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Southwest Pinnell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

