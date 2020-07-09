109 Southwest Pinnell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home



Rent 1395.00



Deposit 1300.00



3 bedroom



1.5 bath



2 car garage



West View Elementary



Pleasant Lee Middle School



LeesSummit High School



Perfect quiet location. Close to many conveniences and highway access. Some big beautiful trees. Back yard feels very private and large! Faces west for a shaded back deck in the hot summers. Remodeled 3 bedrooms the basement is unfinished but room for storage.Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen.No carpet in this home for easy up keep.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.