101 Southeast Greystone Drive

Spacious 2br, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd living area in the basement has a closet. New carpet, fresh paint, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen with bay window, all appliances stay! Finished basement can be used as finished recreation/family room. Family room walks out to private deck overlooking backyard!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

