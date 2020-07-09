All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 Southeast Greystone Drive

101 Southeast Greystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Southeast Greystone Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2br, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd living area in the basement has a closet. New carpet, fresh paint, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen with bay window, all appliances stay! Finished basement can be used as finished recreation/family room. Family room walks out to private deck overlooking backyard!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Southeast Greystone Drive have any available units?
101 Southeast Greystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 101 Southeast Greystone Drive have?
Some of 101 Southeast Greystone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Southeast Greystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Southeast Greystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Southeast Greystone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Southeast Greystone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 101 Southeast Greystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Southeast Greystone Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Southeast Greystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Southeast Greystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Southeast Greystone Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Southeast Greystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Southeast Greystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Southeast Greystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Southeast Greystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Southeast Greystone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Southeast Greystone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Southeast Greystone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

