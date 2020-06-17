400 Bodley

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Kirkwood home available in June, This Lovely covered front porch leads to a gracious entry, Large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. French doors lead to a cozy family room with a wood burning stove and bay window overlooking a private level backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors through out the home. Kitchen features all appliances including, dishwasher, range, disposal and stove. Washer/dryer to stay with the home. Master suite located on the 2nd floor with a dressing area, luxury bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower. The home has 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closets and additional storage. Partially finished lower level, 2 car garage. Pets subject to owners approval with non refundable pet deposit. Owner requires min 12 month lease, no smoking