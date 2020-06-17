All apartments in Kirkwood
400 Bodley
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

400 Bodley

400 E Bodley Ave · (314) 393-1374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 E Bodley Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2930 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Kirkwood home available in June, This Lovely covered front porch leads to a gracious entry, Large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. French doors lead to a cozy family room with a wood burning stove and bay window overlooking a private level backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors through out the home. Kitchen features all appliances including, dishwasher, range, disposal and stove. Washer/dryer to stay with the home. Master suite located on the 2nd floor with a dressing area, luxury bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower. The home has 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closets and additional storage. Partially finished lower level, 2 car garage. Pets subject to owners approval with non refundable pet deposit. Owner requires min 12 month lease, no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

