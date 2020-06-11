All apartments in Kearney
803 East 15th Street

803 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 East 15th Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A wood burning fireplace in the living room and pantry in the kitchen for extra storage. Shower in the master bedroom. The basement is finished with an additional half bath and a laundry room. There's a large wooden deck and privacy fence and 2 car garage. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 East 15th Street have any available units?
803 East 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 803 East 15th Street have?
Some of 803 East 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 East 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
803 East 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 East 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 East 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 803 East 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 803 East 15th Street offers parking.
Does 803 East 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 East 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 East 15th Street have a pool?
No, 803 East 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 803 East 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 803 East 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 803 East 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 East 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 East 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 East 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
