Home
/
Kearney, MO
/
2406 Fairfield Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2406 Fairfield Road

2406 Fairfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Fairfield Road, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Diana and Renters Warehouse! This adorable three bedroom, two bathroom Craftsman style home has a lot to offer. Located in the Kearney School District, this home features gorgeous tile in the kitchen, entryway, and master bath, as well as plenty of natural light. The home also boasts a basement for extra storage, a two-car detached garage, and laundry room. Finally, it showcases a comfy front porch and open back yard; great for entertaining and relaxing. Available 7/15/2020 Pets, allowed with $300 pet fee. Schedule a showing for this wonderful home today at 816-208-8351.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Fairfield Road have any available units?
2406 Fairfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 2406 Fairfield Road have?
Some of 2406 Fairfield Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Fairfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Fairfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Fairfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Fairfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Fairfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Fairfield Road offers parking.
Does 2406 Fairfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Fairfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Fairfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Fairfield Road has a pool.
Does 2406 Fairfield Road have accessible units?
No, 2406 Fairfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Fairfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Fairfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Fairfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Fairfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
