2406 Fairfield Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool elevator

Another great listing from Diana and Renters Warehouse! This adorable three bedroom, two bathroom Craftsman style home has a lot to offer. Located in the Kearney School District, this home features gorgeous tile in the kitchen, entryway, and master bath, as well as plenty of natural light. The home also boasts a basement for extra storage, a two-car detached garage, and laundry room. Finally, it showcases a comfy front porch and open back yard; great for entertaining and relaxing. Available 7/15/2020 Pets, allowed with $300 pet fee. Schedule a showing for this wonderful home today at 816-208-8351.