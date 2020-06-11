All apartments in Kearney
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

206 E 21st Ter

206 East 21st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

206 East 21st Terrace, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another great property from Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Call today to schedule your showing! This beauty has gorgeous wood flooring, granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, new fixtures, and so much more. If that isn't enough it also has an enormous half acre fully fenced yard. Schools are: Southview Elementary, Kearney Junior and Kearney Senior High School. Rent is $1575 and $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1575 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time $300 fee per pet. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

