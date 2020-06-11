206 E 21st Ter

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another great property from Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Call today to schedule your showing! This beauty has gorgeous wood flooring, granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, new fixtures, and so much more. If that isn't enough it also has an enormous half acre fully fenced yard. Schools are: Southview Elementary, Kearney Junior and Kearney Senior High School. Rent is $1575 and $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1575 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time $300 fee per pet. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.