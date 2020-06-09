All apartments in Kearney
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:42 PM

1307 Rose Street

1307 Rose Street · (913) 802-6533
Location

1307 Rose Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Rose Street have any available units?
1307 Rose Street has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1307 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Rose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 1307 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 1307 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 1307 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
