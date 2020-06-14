Apartment List
200 Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jennings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7150 Garesche Ave
7150 Garesche Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Easy Terms Close in Days Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this nice 2 bedroom, 900 square foot family home with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; situated on a large 6,042 square foot lot; located in a quiet,established neighborhood in

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7057 Minnie Avenue
7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.
Results within 1 mile of Jennings

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9
7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
10009 Imperial Drive
10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163 A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes: 2BR 1.
Results within 5 miles of Jennings
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central West End Historic District
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$780
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$944
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
756 sqft
The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Spanish Lake
144 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,299
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
849 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Ferguson
3 Units Available
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
Central West End Historic District
10 Units Available
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
Verified

1 of 482

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
61 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 391

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
48 Units Available
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,085
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
DeBaliviere Place
10 Units Available
Kingsbury Apartments
501 Clara Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1067 sqft
Lush homes in a vintage apartment building, smack dab in the Central West End neighborhood. Air conditioning and stone balconies in units. Community garden and roommate matching service. Close to the Visitation Park Historic District.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
DeBaliviere Place
9 Units Available
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
929 sqft
Centrally located between Wash U, the Loop, and Central West End. Units offer air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Community includes bike storage, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 115

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1180 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
City Guide for Jennings, MO

Jennings is an independent city within St. Louis County, often grouped, and confused with St. Louis City itself, which has a significantly different public profile. The present day Jennings was named after James Jennings, who was a Virginian farmer.

The city of Jennings has got it made -- a typical suburb, just far away enough from the craziness of the nearby metropolis, yet close enough to the trends and action of urban living. Jennings lies between downtown St. Louis and Lambert Airport, an appealing spot to be if you like straddling the fence and getting the best of both lifestyles. The community of neighborly residents is not only at the epicenter of work and play, but it also is surrounded by a vibrant economy with major employers, such as The Boeing Company and multinational corporation, Emerson Electric Company, under its belt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jennings, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jennings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

