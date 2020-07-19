All apartments in Jackson County
1806 North Davidson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1806 North Davidson Street

1806 N Davidson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1806 N Davidson Rd, Jackson County, MO 64058

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also features dark wooden cabinets. The master bedroom is spacious with a half bathroom attached. The basement area is finished with a full bathroom and immediate access to the 2 car garage. Out back, a large wooden deck overlooks a spacious backyard. The house has a long and elegant driveway and sits far back off the road for extra privacy. Within minutes of highway access, this beautiful home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 North Davidson Street have any available units?
1806 North Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson County, MO.
What amenities does 1806 North Davidson Street have?
Some of 1806 North Davidson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 North Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1806 North Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 North Davidson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 North Davidson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1806 North Davidson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1806 North Davidson Street offers parking.
Does 1806 North Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 North Davidson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 North Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 1806 North Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1806 North Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 1806 North Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 North Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 North Davidson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 North Davidson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 North Davidson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
