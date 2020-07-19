1806 North Davidson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also features dark wooden cabinets. The master bedroom is spacious with a half bathroom attached. The basement area is finished with a full bathroom and immediate access to the 2 car garage. Out back, a large wooden deck overlooks a spacious backyard. The house has a long and elegant driveway and sits far back off the road for extra privacy. Within minutes of highway access, this beautiful home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.