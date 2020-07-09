All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9815 E 35th Terr S

9815 East 35th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

9815 East 35th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64052
Pitcher

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee7bd1d0a3 ----
This gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath home is located near parks, schools, shopping and dining! It also has quick access to Highway 40.

The home features hardwood flooring throughout and large living room windows for loads of natural lighting.

You?ll love the beautiful cabinetry, tile floors and space in the kitchen. It comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and microwave!

Each of the 3 bedrooms are spacious and include closets to meet all your storage needs.

The bathroom includes a shower/tub combo and vanity.

Additionally, the home has a large deck and a massive back yard!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $545.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 995
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Nearest Cross Street: Highway 40 and Pitman Rd
Square Footage: 1056
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/9/25
House Number: 9815
Bathroom: 1.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Balcony Deck Or Patio
Cats Ok
Disposal
Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Hardwood Floor
Tile Floor

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 E 35th Terr S have any available units?
9815 E 35th Terr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 9815 E 35th Terr S have?
Some of 9815 E 35th Terr S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 E 35th Terr S currently offering any rent specials?
9815 E 35th Terr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 E 35th Terr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9815 E 35th Terr S is pet friendly.
Does 9815 E 35th Terr S offer parking?
Yes, 9815 E 35th Terr S offers parking.
Does 9815 E 35th Terr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9815 E 35th Terr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 E 35th Terr S have a pool?
No, 9815 E 35th Terr S does not have a pool.
Does 9815 E 35th Terr S have accessible units?
No, 9815 E 35th Terr S does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 E 35th Terr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 E 35th Terr S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
