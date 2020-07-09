9815 E 35th Terr S

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath home is located near parks, schools, shopping and dining! It also has quick access to Highway 40.



The home features hardwood flooring throughout and large living room windows for loads of natural lighting.



You?ll love the beautiful cabinetry, tile floors and space in the kitchen. It comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and microwave!



Each of the 3 bedrooms are spacious and include closets to meet all your storage needs.



The bathroom includes a shower/tub combo and vanity.



Additionally, the home has a large deck and a massive back yard!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $545.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Security Deposit: 995

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Nearest Cross Street: Highway 40 and Pitman Rd

Square Footage: 1056

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/9/25

House Number: 9815

Bathroom: 1.5

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



