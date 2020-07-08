9619 East 29th Street Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come home to this excellent 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Independence. Beautifully finished inside. Cook up a storm with tons of counter space in the kitchen. Bedrooms have plenty of space to spread out, 2 car garage and large back yard. This home has lots of style and character.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.