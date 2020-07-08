All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 9619 East 29th Street Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
9619 East 29th Street Terrace
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

9619 East 29th Street Terrace

9619 East 29th St Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9619 East 29th St Terrace, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come home to this excellent 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Independence. Beautifully finished inside. Cook up a storm with tons of counter space in the kitchen. Bedrooms have plenty of space to spread out, 2 car garage and large back yard. This home has lots of style and character.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9619 East 29th Street Terrace have any available units?
9619 East 29th Street Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 9619 East 29th Street Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9619 East 29th Street Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9619 East 29th Street Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9619 East 29th Street Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9619 East 29th Street Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9619 East 29th Street Terrace offers parking.
Does 9619 East 29th Street Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9619 East 29th Street Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9619 East 29th Street Terrace have a pool?
No, 9619 East 29th Street Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9619 East 29th Street Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9619 East 29th Street Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9619 East 29th Street Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9619 East 29th Street Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9619 East 29th Street Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9619 East 29th Street Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City