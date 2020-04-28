955 S. Leroy Unit

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36c26d102d ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms, ample closet space, washer/dryer hookups, designated off-street parking, private outdoor patios with privacy fencintg. Lots of space for the price. No pets and No smoking. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups