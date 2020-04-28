All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 955 S. Leroy Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
955 S. Leroy Unit
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:04 AM

955 S. Leroy Unit

955 Leroy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

955 Leroy Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36c26d102d ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms, ample closet space, washer/dryer hookups, designated off-street parking, private outdoor patios with privacy fencintg. Lots of space for the price. No pets and No smoking. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 S. Leroy Unit have any available units?
955 S. Leroy Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 S. Leroy Unit have?
Some of 955 S. Leroy Unit's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 S. Leroy Unit currently offering any rent specials?
955 S. Leroy Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 S. Leroy Unit pet-friendly?
No, 955 S. Leroy Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 955 S. Leroy Unit offer parking?
Yes, 955 S. Leroy Unit does offer parking.
Does 955 S. Leroy Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 S. Leroy Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 S. Leroy Unit have a pool?
No, 955 S. Leroy Unit does not have a pool.
Does 955 S. Leroy Unit have accessible units?
No, 955 S. Leroy Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 955 S. Leroy Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 S. Leroy Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City